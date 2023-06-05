Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (SASI) Stocks Hit Low of $0.3445 Before Closing at $0.35

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SASI) closed the day trading at $0.35 down -3.06% from the previous closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.0090 from its previous closing price. On the day, 561909 shares were traded. SASI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4110 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3445.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SASI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when RUPORT MARK bought 12,300 shares for $0.61 per share. The transaction valued at 7,515 led to the insider holds 17,300 shares of the business.

RUPORT MARK bought 10,000 shares of SASI for $11,121 on Aug 09. The Director now owns 35,969 shares after completing the transaction at $1.11 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SASI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.57M and an Enterprise Value of 719.84k. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SASI has reached a high of $1.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4143, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6076.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SASI traded about 35.10K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SASI traded about 158.8k shares per day. A total of 10.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.42M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SASI as of May 14, 2023 were 252.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 246.85k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $440k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $440k to a low estimate of $440k. As of the current estimate, Sigma Additive Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $237k, an estimated increase of 85.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $560k, an increase of 197.90% over than the figure of $85.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $560k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $560k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SASI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $630k, up 131.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.37M and the low estimate is $14.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 884.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.