Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) Shares Rise by 10.46% to Close at $0.75

The closing price of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) was $0.75 for the day, up 10.46% from the previous closing price of $0.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0711 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1603461 shares were traded. SOND stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7586 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6550.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SOND’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on April 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Rothenberg Philip L bought 300,000 shares for $0.45 per share. The transaction valued at 135,000 led to the insider holds 300,000 shares of the business.

Davidson Francis bought 211,000 shares of SOND for $107,610 on May 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 4,060,224 shares after completing the transaction at $0.51 per share. On May 16, another insider, Davidson Francis, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $0.37 each. As a result, the insider paid 92,500 and bolstered with 3,849,224 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SOND now has a Market Capitalization of 149.11M and an Enterprise Value of 1.44B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOND has reached a high of $2.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5481, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3313.

Shares Statistics:

SOND traded an average of 1.65M shares per day over the past three months and 2.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 219.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.93M. Insiders hold about 17.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SOND as of May 14, 2023 were 13.76M with a Short Ratio of 13.76M, compared to 12.55M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.27% and a Short% of Float of 7.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.89.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $164.84M to a low estimate of $160.6M. As of the current estimate, Sonder Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $121.32M, an estimated increase of 34.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $168.66M, an increase of 35.40% over than the figure of $34.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $169.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $638.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $613.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $626.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $461.08M, up 35.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $815.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $849.12M and the low estimate is $774.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.