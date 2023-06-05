Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) Records 3.89 million Shares Traded, Reaches $0.5200 High

After finishing at $0.49 in the prior trading day, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) closed at $0.50, up 3.57%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0173 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3891110 shares were traded. SONN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4206.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SONN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Dyrness Albert D. bought 23,255 shares for $0.47 per share. The transaction valued at 10,883 led to the insider holds 28,962 shares of the business.

Bhatt Nailesh bought 25,000 shares of SONN for $5,800 on May 17. The Director now owns 30,733 shares after completing the transaction at $0.23 per share. On May 15, another insider, Mohan Pankaj, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, bought 371,600 shares for $0.22 each. As a result, the insider paid 82,867 and bolstered with 553,331 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SONN now has a Market Capitalization of 13.80M and an Enterprise Value of 2.65M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 66.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.10.

Over the past 52 weeks, SONN has reached a high of $4.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3222, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1635.

The stock has traded on average 2.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.81M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 27.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.49M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SONN as of May 14, 2023 were 496.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.50M, compared to 259.09k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$1.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.94 and -$1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.94. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.95 and -$0.95.