T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $0.11 in the prior trading day, T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) closed at $0.10, down -3.77%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0040 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16089418 shares were traded. TTOO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0952.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TTOO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Alliance Global Partners on January 27, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2.40 from $2.60 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Gibbs Michael Terrence sold 239 shares for $0.48 per share. The transaction valued at 115 led to the insider holds 6,612 shares of the business.

Sperzel John J III sold 2,898 shares of TTOO for $1,710 on Feb 28. The Chairman and CEO now owns 17,329 shares after completing the transaction at $0.59 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Gibbs Michael Terrence, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 1,585 shares for $0.59 each. As a result, the insider received 935 and left with 6,517 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTOO now has a Market Capitalization of 3.53M and an Enterprise Value of 52.76M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTOO has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3241, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9766.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 47.31M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 24.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.70M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TTOO as of May 14, 2023 were 476.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.48M, compared to 433.18k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 2.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was -$5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.95 and -$2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$1.4.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $2.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.6M to a low estimate of $2.1M. As of the current estimate, T2 Biosystems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.91M, an estimated decrease of -51.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $4M, a decrease of -32.20% over than the figure of -$51.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTOO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.3M, down -38.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.8M and the low estimate is $13.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 63.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.