Target Corporation (TGT)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) closed at $133.22 in the last session, up 1.57% from day before closing price of $131.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7584115 shares were traded. TGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $133.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TGT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on June 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $144 from $182 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when LIEGEL MATTHEW A sold 1,459 shares for $160.75 per share. The transaction valued at 234,528 led to the insider holds 3,748 shares of the business.

LIU DON H sold 6,000 shares of TGT for $1,002,000 on Apr 03. The Executive Officer now owns 53,078 shares after completing the transaction at $167.00 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, LIU DON H, who serves as the Executive Officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $165.00 each. As a result, the insider received 990,000 and left with 59,078 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGT now has a Market Capitalization of 70.29B and an Enterprise Value of 87.13B. As of this moment, Target’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGT has reached a high of $183.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $126.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 156.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 159.84.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TGT traded on average about 3.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.72M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 460.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 459.38M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TGT as of May 14, 2023 were 9.59M with a Short Ratio of 9.59M, compared to 10.43M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 2.08%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TGT is 4.32, which was 4.14 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.25. The current Payout Ratio is 70.10% for TGT, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 27 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.9 and a low estimate of $1.4, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.07, with high estimates of $2.46 and low estimates of $1.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.78 and $7.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.35. EPS for the following year is $10.37, with 30 analysts recommending between $11.13 and $9.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 23 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $25.73B. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.06B to a low estimate of $25.08B. As of the current estimate, Target Corporation’s year-ago sales were $26.04B, an estimated decrease of -1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.58B, an increase of 0.20% over than the figure of -$1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.4B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $112.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $108.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $110.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $109.12B, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $112.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $115.36B and the low estimate is $109.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.