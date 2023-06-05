Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $0.55 in the prior trading day, Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) closed at $0.55, down -0.43%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0024 from its previous closing price. On the day, 762513 shares were traded. TTCF stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5683 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5352.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TTCF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on October 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $4.50 from $10 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTCF now has a Market Capitalization of 50.90M and an Enterprise Value of 105.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTCF has reached a high of $8.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2524, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6240.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.52M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 83.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.56M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TTCF as of May 14, 2023 were 13.13M with a Short Ratio of 13.13M, compared to 15.2M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.70% and a Short% of Float of 26.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by Tattooed Chef, Inc. different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $102.04, with high estimates of $0.00 and low estimates of $0.00.

