The Kroger Co. (KR) Stocks Reach New Highs at $45.92 During Trading Session

After finishing at $44.66 in the prior trading day, The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) closed at $45.92, up 2.82%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6216776 shares were traded.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Massa Timothy A sold 23,000 shares for $47.95 per share. The transaction valued at 1,102,873 led to the insider holds 194,956 shares of the business.

Wheatley Christine S sold 25,000 shares of KR for $1,187,225 on Apr 20. The Group Vice President now owns 126,866 shares after completing the transaction at $47.49 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, Kimball Kenneth C, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 29,024 shares for $48.39 each. As a result, the insider received 1,404,471 and left with 90,732 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KR now has a Market Capitalization of 35.26B and an Enterprise Value of 53.53B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KR has reached a high of $53.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.55M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 715.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 711.31M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KR as of May 14, 2023 were 18.54M with a Short Ratio of 18.54M, compared to 15.13M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 2.94%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.99, compared to 1.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.97. The current Payout Ratio is 30.30% for KR, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 13, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.64 and a low estimate of $1.31, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.6 and $4.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.49. EPS for the following year is $4.52, with 21 analysts recommending between $5.08 and $4.04.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $45.17B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.16B to a low estimate of $44.62B. As of the current estimate, The Kroger Co.’s year-ago sales were $44.6B, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.36B, a decrease of -0.80% less than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.51B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $154.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $132.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $150.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148.26B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $150.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $157.33B and the low estimate is $121.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.