The name YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) was $1.50 for the day, down -10.18% from the previous closing price of $1.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 505008 shares were traded. YS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4500.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of YS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YS now has a Market Capitalization of 139.59M and an Enterprise Value of 172.60M. As of this moment, YS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YS has reached a high of $18.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7353, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.9132.

Shares Statistics:

YS traded an average of 821.99K shares per day over the past three months and 462.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.31M. Shares short for YS as of May 14, 2023 were 911.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.91M, compared to 150.12k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 2.38%.