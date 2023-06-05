There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

The price of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) closed at $117.86 in the last session, down -1.35% from day before closing price of $119.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 52303269 shares were traded. AMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $121.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $117.68.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 76.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on May 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $100 from $76 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Norrod Forrest Eugene sold 25,000 shares for $119.35 per share. The transaction valued at 2,983,750 led to the insider holds 251,816 shares of the business.

SMITH DARLA M sold 3,873 shares of AMD for $375,151 on May 15. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 7,553 shares after completing the transaction at $96.86 per share. On May 05, another insider, Papermaster Mark D, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer & EVP of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $85.14 each. As a result, the insider received 2,554,200 and left with 1,516,945 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMD now has a Market Capitalization of 192.39B and an Enterprise Value of 189.30B. As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 489.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 54.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 38.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMD has reached a high of $130.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMD traded on average about 67.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 77.85M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.61B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.61B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMD as of May 14, 2023 were 33.49M with a Short Ratio of 33.49M, compared to 29.84M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 28 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.21 and $2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.86. EPS for the following year is $4.13, with 31 analysts recommending between $6.25 and $3.51.

Revenue Estimates

According to 27 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.31B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.4B to a low estimate of $5.17B. As of the current estimate, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.55B, an estimated decrease of -19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.83B, an increase of 3.80% over than the figure of -$19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.96B.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.6B, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33B and the low estimate is $24.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.