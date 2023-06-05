This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) closed the day trading at $6.78 up 1.50% from the previous closing price of $6.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 770254 shares were traded. GCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.65.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GCT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Aegis Capital on October 03, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GCT now has a Market Capitalization of 272.16M and an Enterprise Value of 247.20M. As of this moment, GigaCloud’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GCT has reached a high of $62.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.79.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GCT traded about 784.02K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GCT traded about 4.31M shares per day. A total of 40.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.56M. Insiders hold about 52.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GCT as of May 14, 2023 were 137.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 131.9k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.34% and a Short% of Float of 0.75%.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $533.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $533.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $533.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $490.07M, up 8.80% from the average estimate.