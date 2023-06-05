ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Stocks Hit Low of $2.2299 Before Closing at $2.40

In the latest session, ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) closed at $2.40 up 9.09% from its previous closing price of $2.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 699851 shares were traded. TDUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4109 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2299.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ThredUp Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Trinity TVL X, LLC sold 13,766 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 41,298 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Nakache Patricia sold 13,766 shares of TDUP for $41,298 on May 19. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share. On May 18, another insider, Nakache Patricia, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,226 shares for $2.99 each. As a result, the insider received 21,606 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDUP now has a Market Capitalization of 226.80M and an Enterprise Value of 215.35M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDUP has reached a high of $4.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6508, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9909.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TDUP has traded an average of 1.65M shares per day and 744.15k over the past ten days. A total of 101.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.37M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TDUP as of May 14, 2023 were 8.06M with a Short Ratio of 8.06M, compared to 7.2M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.82% and a Short% of Float of 14.55%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $81.14M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $81.78M to a low estimate of $80.75M. As of the current estimate, ThredUp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.42M, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.67M, an increase of 26.80% over than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $328.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $318.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $324.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $288.38M, up 12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $367.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $386.5M and the low estimate is $347M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.