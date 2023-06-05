Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

After finishing at $98.84 in the prior trading day, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) closed at $98.94, up 0.10%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13075474 shares were traded. TSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $101.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TSM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSM now has a Market Capitalization of 418.56B and an Enterprise Value of 395.21B. As of this moment, Taiwan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSM has reached a high of $105.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.55.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 11.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 19.81M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 5.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.86B. Shares short for TSM as of May 14, 2023 were 19.13M with a Short Ratio of 19.13M, compared to 18.26M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TSM’s forward annual dividend rate was 11.25, compared to 2.25 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.56. The current Payout Ratio is 428.30% for TSM, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 14, 2009 when the company split stock in a 1005:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.86 and $4.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.21. EPS for the following year is $6.32, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.57 and $5.75.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $15.47B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.81B to a low estimate of $15.18B. As of the current estimate, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s year-ago sales were $18.16B, an estimated decrease of -14.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.06B, a decrease of -9.50% over than the figure of -$14.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.92B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $72.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $68.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $71.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.88B, down -6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $86.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $93.14B and the low estimate is $81.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.