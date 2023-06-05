TNGX (Tango Therapeutics Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

In the latest session, Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX) closed at $3.19 up 19.48% from its previous closing price of $2.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2479911 shares were traded. TNGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tango Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when Boxer Capital, LLC bought 70,000 shares for $4.65 per share. The transaction valued at 325,227 led to the insider holds 7,123,642 shares of the business.

Boxer Capital, LLC bought 50,000 shares of TNGX for $221,640 on Oct 12. The 10% Owner now owns 268,524 shares after completing the transaction at $4.43 per share. On Oct 11, another insider, Boxer Capital, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 117,000 shares for $4.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 497,706 and bolstered with 218,524 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNGX now has a Market Capitalization of 317.38M and an Enterprise Value of 25.11M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.01 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNGX has reached a high of $8.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6962, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4373.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TNGX has traded an average of 180.52K shares per day and 485.45k over the past ten days. A total of 88.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.77M. Insiders hold about 15.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TNGX as of May 14, 2023 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 1.82M, compared to 2.52M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 4.14%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.19 and -$1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.38. EPS for the following year is -$1.52, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.11 and -$2.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.95M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.5M to a low estimate of $5.25M. As of the current estimate, Tango Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.77M, an estimated increase of 20.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.95M, an increase of 0.40% less than the figure of $20.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.25M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNGX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.86M, up 6.80% from the average estimate.