Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $3.80 in the prior trading day, Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) closed at $3.41, down -10.26%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1916327 shares were traded. TRKA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2777.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TRKA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.50.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Coates Peter bought 500,000 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 398,050 led to the insider holds 10,591,710 shares of the business.

Coates Peter bought 9,082 shares of TRKA for $8,491 on Jun 21. The 10% Owner now owns 10,091,710 shares after completing the transaction at $0.93 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, Coates Peter, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 75,513 shares for $0.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 71,420 and bolstered with 10,082,628 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRKA now has a Market Capitalization of 62.81M and an Enterprise Value of 112.34M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.65.

Over the past 52 weeks, TRKA has reached a high of $31.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.2567, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.9079.

The stock has traded on average 3.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 16.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.26M. Insiders hold about 15.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TRKA as of May 14, 2023 were 349.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.35M, compared to 516.96k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 2.35%.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.