Understanding Astria Therapeutics Inc. (ATXS) through its ratios

In the latest session, Astria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXS) closed at $11.35 down -0.87% from its previous closing price of $11.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 905253 shares were traded. ATXS stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.14.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Astria Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 32.30 and its Current Ratio is at 32.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on March 28, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 908,265 shares for $11.01 per share. The transaction valued at 9,999,998 led to the insider holds 1,038,309 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATXS now has a Market Capitalization of 345.73M and an Enterprise Value of 228.52M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATXS has reached a high of $16.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATXS has traded an average of 194.95K shares per day and 234.51k over the past ten days. A total of 27.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.78M. Insiders hold about 0.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ATXS as of May 14, 2023 were 552.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.55M, compared to 573.39k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 2.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.66 and -$2.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.99. EPS for the following year is -$2.18, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.65 and -$2.7.