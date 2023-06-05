Understanding Blend Labs Inc. (BLND)’s financial health through ratios

After finishing at $1.01 in the prior trading day, Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) closed at $1.05, up 3.96%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 896277 shares were traded. BLND stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BLND by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Ghamsari Nima sold 151,316 shares for $0.95 per share. The transaction valued at 144,461 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Ghamsari Nima sold 230,770 shares of BLND for $140,308 on Apr 28. The Head of Blend now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $0.61 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Ghamsari Nima, who serves as the Head of Blend of the company, sold 169,242 shares for $0.94 each. As a result, the insider received 158,766 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLND now has a Market Capitalization of 234.76M and an Enterprise Value of 159.77M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLND has reached a high of $3.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8657, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6731.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.45M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 241.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.77M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BLND as of May 14, 2023 were 15.13M with a Short Ratio of 15.13M, compared to 10.48M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.21% and a Short% of Float of 6.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $40.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $42M to a low estimate of $39.5M. As of the current estimate, Blend Labs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.54M, an estimated decrease of -38.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.93M, a decrease of -12.90% over than the figure of -$38.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.3M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $182.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $138M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $167.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $235.2M, down -28.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $203.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $245.3M and the low estimate is $137.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.