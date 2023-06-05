Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) was $29.57 for the day, down -0.61% from the previous closing price of $29.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9918144 shares were traded. UPST stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.82.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UPST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Datta Sanjay sold 26,072 shares for $23.99 per share. The transaction valued at 625,379 led to the insider holds 419,777 shares of the business.

Mirgorodskaya Natalia sold 1,514 shares of UPST for $42,029 on May 25. The Corporate Controller now owns 39,470 shares after completing the transaction at $27.76 per share. On May 23, another insider, Datta Sanjay, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 17,419 shares for $26.92 each. As a result, the insider received 468,989 and left with 445,849 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UPST now has a Market Capitalization of 1.39B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPST has reached a high of $53.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.30.

Shares Statistics:

UPST traded an average of 7.23M shares per day over the past three months and 13.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.99M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UPST as of May 14, 2023 were 24.8M with a Short Ratio of 24.80M, compared to 25.88M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29.99% and a Short% of Float of 34.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $135.09M to a low estimate of $130M. As of the current estimate, Upstart Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $228.16M, an estimated decrease of -41.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $151.67M, a decrease of -10.50% over than the figure of -$41.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $167.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $582.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $493.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $547.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $842.44M, down -35.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $774.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $626M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.