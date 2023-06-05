UTime Limited (UTME) Shares Rise by 4.12% to Close at $2.02

As of close of business last night, UTime Limited’s stock clocked out at $2.02, up 4.12% from its previous closing price of $1.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 562492 shares were traded. UTME stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UTME’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UTME now has a Market Capitalization of 6.61M and an Enterprise Value of 5.77M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UTME has reached a high of $2.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0163, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3338.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UTME traded 320.37K shares on average per day over the past three months and 661.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.75M. Insiders hold about 54.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.10% stake in the company. Shares short for UTME as of May 14, 2023 were 13.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 15.7k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.17% and a Short% of Float of 0.37%.