Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)

In the latest session, Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) closed at $0.59 up 5.30% from its previous closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0297 from its previous closing price. On the day, 708159 shares were traded. HYZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5934 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5500.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hyzon Motors Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on August 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $7 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES sold 3,769,592 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 6,446,002 led to the insider holds 151,869,414 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HYZN now has a Market Capitalization of 134.51M and an Enterprise Value of -165.94M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 48.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -18.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYZN has reached a high of $5.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7345, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4730.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HYZN has traded an average of 1.32M shares per day and 1.28M over the past ten days. A total of 244.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.96M. Insiders hold about 64.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HYZN as of May 14, 2023 were 20.02M with a Short Ratio of 20.02M, compared to 19.21M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.19% and a Short% of Float of 23.90%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HYZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.05M, up 156.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $134M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200M and the low estimate is $68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 764.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.