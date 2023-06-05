View Inc. (VIEW) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $0.17

As of close of business last night, View Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.17, up 15.13% from its previous closing price of $0.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0227 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2244522 shares were traded. VIEW stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1867 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1519.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VIEW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Mulpuri Rao bought 185,155 shares for $0.20 per share. The transaction valued at 37,031 led to the insider holds 906,307 shares of the business.

Mulpuri Rao bought 131,431 shares of VIEW for $26,286 on May 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 721,152 shares after completing the transaction at $0.20 per share. On May 24, another insider, Mulpuri Rao, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 75,152 shares for $0.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,285 and bolstered with 589,721 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIEW now has a Market Capitalization of 57.27M and an Enterprise Value of 101.50M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIEW has reached a high of $2.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3280, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9441.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VIEW traded 1.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 236.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.07M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VIEW as of May 14, 2023 were 8.34M with a Short Ratio of 8.34M, compared to 8.53M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 7.38%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $25M to a low estimate of $25M. As of the current estimate, View Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.32M, an estimated increase of 53.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.5M, an increase of 78.90% over than the figure of $53.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIEW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $138.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $138.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.33M, up 37.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $258M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $258M and the low estimate is $258M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 85.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.