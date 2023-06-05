VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) closed at $0.41 in the last session, down -4.97% from day before closing price of $0.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0214 from its previous closing price. On the day, 542881 shares were traded. VHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4438 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3865.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VHC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Larsen Kendall bought 2,000 shares for $0.43 per share. The transaction valued at 860 led to the insider holds 774,159 shares of the business.

Angelo Michael F bought 23,000 shares of VHC for $9,890 on May 25. The Director now owns 138,392 shares after completing the transaction at $0.43 per share. On May 18, another insider, Larsen Kendall, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 104,166 shares for $0.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 46,708 and bolstered with 772,159 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VHC now has a Market Capitalization of 28.58M and an Enterprise Value of -123.44M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 683.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.74k whereas that against EBITDA is 5.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VHC has reached a high of $0.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8058, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2909.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VHC traded on average about 4.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 328.36k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.77M. Insiders hold about 11.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VHC as of May 14, 2023 were 3.79M with a Short Ratio of 3.79M, compared to 3.84M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.31% and a Short% of Float of 6.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.