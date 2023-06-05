Wallbox N.V. (WBX) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Wallbox N.V.’s stock clocked out at $3.16, down -1.56% from its previous closing price of $3.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1021076 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WBX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WBX now has a Market Capitalization of 622.38M and an Enterprise Value of 701.57M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WBX has reached a high of $11.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4912, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4551.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WBX traded 590.09K shares on average per day over the past three months and 548.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 164.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.13M. Insiders hold about 70.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WBX as of May 14, 2023 were 2.14k with a Short Ratio of 3.40M, compared to 2.66M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.00% and a Short% of Float of 0.00%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $180.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $163.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $76.42M, up 114.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $270.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $289.12M and the low estimate is $244.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 65.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.