What shareholders can do to beat the market with BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) stock

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) closed the day trading at $18.93 up 4.30% from the previous closing price of $18.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 629438 shares were traded. BTAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.56.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BTAI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on March 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $22 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Mehta Vimal sold 6,500 shares for $25.79 per share. The transaction valued at 167,641 led to the insider holds 37,294 shares of the business.

Steinhart Richard I sold 5,000 shares of BTAI for $135,864 on May 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,500 shares after completing the transaction at $27.17 per share. On May 15, another insider, Rodriguez Javier, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,785 shares for $27.32 each. As a result, the insider received 48,765 and left with 4,350 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTAI now has a Market Capitalization of 796.89M and an Enterprise Value of 697.32M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 882.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.20k whereas that against EBITDA is -3.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTAI has reached a high of $34.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.89.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BTAI traded about 579.57K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BTAI traded about 788.59k shares per day. A total of 28.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.99M. Insiders hold about 31.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BTAI as of May 14, 2023 were 3.35M with a Short Ratio of 3.35M, compared to 3.73M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.47% and a Short% of Float of 45.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.19 and a low estimate of -$1.97, while EPS last year was -$1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.66, with high estimates of -$1.18 and low estimates of -$1.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.24 and -$7.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.79. EPS for the following year is -$5.17, with 10 analysts recommending between -$3.93 and -$6.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $375k, up 1,113.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $64M and the low estimate is $9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 711.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.