X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) closed at $2.20 down -0.90% from its previous closing price of $2.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1845867 shares were traded. XFOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1501.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Ragan Paula sold 6,292 shares for $1.95 per share. The transaction valued at 12,269 led to the insider holds 557,245 shares of the business.

Mostafa Adam S. sold 52,500 shares of XFOR for $44,100 on Mar 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 93,696 shares after completing the transaction at $0.84 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Ragan Paula, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 49,678 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider received 41,730 and left with 563,537 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XFOR now has a Market Capitalization of 271.30M and an Enterprise Value of 214.83M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XFOR has reached a high of $2.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4456, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3090.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XFOR has traded an average of 3.10M shares per day and 3.97M over the past ten days. A total of 145.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.97M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.00% stake in the company. Shares short for XFOR as of May 14, 2023 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.95M, compared to 3.53M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.84.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $127.86M and the low estimate is $6.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14,369.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.