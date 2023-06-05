XXII (22nd Century Group Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

In the latest session, 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) closed at $0.61 up 0.45% from its previous closing price of $0.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0027 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1054847 shares were traded. XXII stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6181 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6000.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when ZERCHER MICHAEL sold 370,789 shares for $1.35 per share. The transaction valued at 500,565 led to the insider holds 904,938 shares of the business.

FRANZINO JOHN sold 20,324 shares of XXII for $34,443 on Jun 14. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 405,574 shares after completing the transaction at $1.69 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XXII now has a Market Capitalization of 140.03M and an Enterprise Value of 125.54M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.67 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XXII has reached a high of $2.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6869, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9868.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XXII has traded an average of 1.11M shares per day and 1.17M over the past ten days. A total of 215.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 209.69M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.30% stake in the company. Shares short for XXII as of May 14, 2023 were 23.33M with a Short Ratio of 23.33M, compared to 20.72M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.49% and a Short% of Float of 10.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $24.26M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $24.83M to a low estimate of $22.97M. As of the current estimate, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.48M, an estimated increase of 67.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $28.44M, an increase of 46.70% less than the figure of $67.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $29.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.51M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XXII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $106.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $104.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $105.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.11M, up 70.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $197.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $209.72M and the low estimate is $187.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 86.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.