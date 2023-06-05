Yunji Inc. (YJ) Records 50.87% Price increase in Friday Trading

The price of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) closed at $0.32 in the last session, up 50.87% from day before closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1079 from its previous closing price. On the day, 83164748 shares were traded. YJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2803.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at YJ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YJ now has a Market Capitalization of 79.45M and an Enterprise Value of -11.40M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YJ has reached a high of $1.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3170, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6117.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, YJ traded on average about 109.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.68M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 202.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.21M. Insiders hold about 22.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.40% stake in the company. Shares short for YJ as of May 14, 2023 were 60.63k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 56.37k on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.