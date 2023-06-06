2 analysts offer recommendations for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) stock

The price of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) closed at $0.22 in the last session, down -0.72% from day before closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0016 from its previous closing price. On the day, 934973 shares were traded. NAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2134.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NAK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 19, 2017, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAK now has a Market Capitalization of 114.40M and an Enterprise Value of 107.80M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAK has reached a high of $0.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2306, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2411.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NAK traded on average about 1.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 871.06k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 529.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 518.51M. Insiders hold about 37.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NAK as of May 14, 2023 were 9.7M with a Short Ratio of 9.70M, compared to 9.66M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.