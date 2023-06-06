2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $11.78

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) closed the day trading at $11.78 down -3.05% from the previous closing price of $12.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 568802 shares were traded. TSVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TSVT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on October 31, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Baird William D III sold 637 shares for $12.86 per share. The transaction valued at 8,192 led to the insider holds 210,303 shares of the business.

Heffron Nicola sold 60 shares of TSVT for $882 on Feb 07. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 89,182 shares after completing the transaction at $14.70 per share. On Jan 12, another insider, Leschly Nick, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 6,587 shares for $10.46 each. As a result, the insider received 68,889 and left with 536,419 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSVT now has a Market Capitalization of 591.35M and an Enterprise Value of 518.37M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSVT has reached a high of $18.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TSVT traded about 848.71K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TSVT traded about 761.6k shares per day. A total of 43.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.30M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TSVT as of May 14, 2023 were 7.7M with a Short Ratio of 7.70M, compared to 7.68M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.34% and a Short% of Float of 15.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.84 and a low estimate of -$1.3, while EPS last year was -$2.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.09, with high estimates of -$0.97 and low estimates of -$1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.99 and -$4.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.41. EPS for the following year is -$3.72, with 4 analysts recommending between -$3.12 and -$4.22.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $37.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.68M to a low estimate of $25.28M. As of the current estimate, 2seventy bio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.48M, an estimated increase of 181.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.95M, an increase of 190.50% over than the figure of $181.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $48.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.12M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $197.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $128.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $162.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $91.5M, up 77.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $210.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $238.07M and the low estimate is $181.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.