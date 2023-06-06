ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Records -2.60% Price decrease in Monday Trading

The closing price of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) was $23.97 for the day, down -2.60% from the previous closing price of $24.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 913701 shares were traded. ACAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.91.

Our analysis of ACAD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP bought 553,263 shares for $25.48 per share. The transaction valued at 14,096,825 led to the insider holds 39,317,673 shares of the business.

BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP bought 209,053 shares of ACAD for $5,312,458 on May 23. The Director now owns 38,811,515 shares after completing the transaction at $25.41 per share. On May 22, another insider, BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 134,206 shares for $24.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,297,815 and bolstered with 38,607,761 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACAD now has a Market Capitalization of 4.00B and an Enterprise Value of 3.66B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -22.56.

Over the past 52 weeks, ACAD has reached a high of $26.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.13.

ACAD traded an average of 1.60M shares per day over the past three months and 1.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.70M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ACAD as of May 14, 2023 were 9.97M with a Short Ratio of 9.97M, compared to 9.61M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.13% and a Short% of Float of 8.23%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is $0, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.69 and -$0.6.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $144M to a low estimate of $130.9M. As of the current estimate, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $134.56M, an estimated increase of 2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $145M, an increase of 4.50% over than the figure of $2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $150M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $576M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $544.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $556.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $517.24M, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $672.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $775.62M and the low estimate is $590.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.