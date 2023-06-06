ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Shares Decline by -2.31% to Close at $9.73

As of close of business last night, ACM Research Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.73, down -2.31% from its previous closing price of $9.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 659751 shares were traded. ACMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.36.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACMR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Dun Haiping sold 37,500 shares for $10.00 per share. The transaction valued at 375,000 led to the insider holds 887,188 shares of the business.

Dun Haiping sold 37,500 shares of ACMR for $452,250 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 889,116 shares after completing the transaction at $12.06 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Feng Lisa, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 22,500 shares for $12.37 each. As a result, the insider received 278,351 and left with 50,001 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACMR now has a Market Capitalization of 596.35M and an Enterprise Value of 405.00M. As of this moment, ACM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACMR has reached a high of $20.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.91.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACMR traded 598.47K shares on average per day over the past three months and 594.17k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.82M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACMR as of May 14, 2023 were 2.23M with a Short Ratio of 2.23M, compared to 2.21M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.72% and a Short% of Float of 5.09%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.07 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.88. EPS for the following year is $1, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $114.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $120.75M to a low estimate of $110M. As of the current estimate, ACM Research Inc.’s year-ago sales were $104.39M, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $165.84M, an increase of 24.00% over than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $169.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $162M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $550.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $529.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $543.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $388.83M, up 39.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $623.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $722.4M and the low estimate is $560.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.