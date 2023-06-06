Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $65.59

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) closed the day trading at $65.59 down -2.92% from the previous closing price of $67.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4950700 shares were traded. AAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.56.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AAP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAP now has a Market Capitalization of 4.02B and an Enterprise Value of 7.96B. As of this moment, Advance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAP has reached a high of $212.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 118.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 147.88.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AAP traded about 1.84M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AAP traded about 4.77M shares per day. A total of 59.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.78M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.16% stake in the company. Shares short for AAP as of May 14, 2023 were 2.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.13M, compared to 2.21M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.59% and a Short% of Float of 4.15%.

Dividends & Splits

AAP’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 4.75 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.27. The current Payout Ratio is 51.10% for AAP, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.12 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $3.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.12, with high estimates of $2.87 and low estimates of $1.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.16 and $5.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.94. EPS for the following year is $7.97, with 25 analysts recommending between $12.32 and $4.98.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $2.68B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.75B to a low estimate of $2.61B. As of the current estimate, Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.67B, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.15B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.89B and the low estimate is $11.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.