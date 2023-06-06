Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Records 0.04% Price increase in Monday Trading

The closing price of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) was $26.06 for the day, up 0.04% from the previous closing price of $26.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 561866 shares were traded. AGIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.89.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AGIO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.30 and its Current Ratio is at 17.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on February 03, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Schenkein David P sold 16,363 shares for $22.85 per share. The transaction valued at 373,895 led to the insider holds 117,879 shares of the business.

Schenkein David P sold 20,000 shares of AGIO for $443,000 on Mar 27. The Director now owns 117,879 shares after completing the transaction at $22.15 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Schenkein David P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $22.49 each. As a result, the insider received 449,817 and left with 117,879 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGIO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.45B and an Enterprise Value of 791.57M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 75.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 41.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGIO has reached a high of $34.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.98.

Shares Statistics:

AGIO traded an average of 479.99K shares per day over the past three months and 393.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.23M. Insiders hold about 1.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.02% stake in the company. Shares short for AGIO as of May 14, 2023 were 5.79M with a Short Ratio of 5.79M, compared to 5.36M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.42% and a Short% of Float of 10.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.31 and a low estimate of -$1.64, while EPS last year was -$1.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.57, with high estimates of -$1.24 and low estimates of -$1.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.05 and -$6.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.2. EPS for the following year is -$5.5, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.64 and -$8.26.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.3M to a low estimate of $6M. As of the current estimate, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.58M, an estimated increase of 17.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.7M, an increase of 119.00% over than the figure of $17.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.24M, up 103.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $76.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $248M and the low estimate is $39.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 163.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.