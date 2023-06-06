Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $76.67

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) closed the day trading at $76.67 up 0.17% from the previous closing price of $76.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 585308 shares were traded. AMBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.20.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMBA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Day Christopher sold 3,675 shares for $69.24 per share. The transaction valued at 254,457 led to the insider holds 18,117 shares of the business.

Wang Feng-Ming sold 16,644 shares of AMBA for $1,279,091 on Mar 17. The CEO now owns 718,152 shares after completing the transaction at $76.85 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Kohn Leslie, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 11,881 shares for $76.85 each. As a result, the insider received 913,055 and left with 917,715 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMBA now has a Market Capitalization of 3.04B and an Enterprise Value of 2.82B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -28.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMBA has reached a high of $99.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.58.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMBA traded about 557.83K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMBA traded about 1.31M shares per day. A total of 38.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.26M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMBA as of May 14, 2023 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.39M, compared to 1.23M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.50% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.89 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $63.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $68.2M to a low estimate of $62M. As of the current estimate, Ambarella Inc.’s year-ago sales were $80.88M, an estimated decrease of -22.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $293.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $255.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $268.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $337.61M, down -20.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $340.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $399.6M and the low estimate is $304.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.