Analyst EPS estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) stock

After finishing at $65.00 in the prior trading day, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) closed at $63.04, down -3.02%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1067755 shares were traded. CRSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRSP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.00 and its Current Ratio is at 13.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, William Blair on May 30, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Kulkarni Samarth sold 25,000 shares for $64.88 per share. The transaction valued at 1,621,894 led to the insider holds 387,377 shares of the business.

Kulkarni Samarth sold 25,000 shares of CRSP for $1,266,638 on Apr 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 387,377 shares after completing the transaction at $50.67 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Kulkarni Samarth, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $44.46 each. As a result, the insider received 1,111,504 and left with 387,377 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRSP now has a Market Capitalization of 5.13B and an Enterprise Value of 3.49B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 49.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 34.79 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRSP has reached a high of $86.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.54.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 78.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.23M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CRSP as of May 14, 2023 were 12.43M with a Short Ratio of 12.43M, compared to 12.95M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.75% and a Short% of Float of 15.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.56 and a low estimate of -$2.32, while EPS last year was -$2.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.04, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of -$2.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.17 and -$8.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.12. EPS for the following year is -$6.59, with 26 analysts recommending between $1.55 and -$12.73.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $251.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.