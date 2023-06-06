Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

In the latest session, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) closed at $78.62 down -1.17% from its previous closing price of $79.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2753605 shares were traded. LSCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.95.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 100.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT sold 8,880 shares for $82.91 per share. The transaction valued at 736,273 led to the insider holds 782,432 shares of the business.

Douglass Stephen sold 2,182 shares of LSCC for $180,397 on May 23. The SVP, R&D now owns 142,981 shares after completing the transaction at $82.68 per share. On May 22, another insider, NELSON MARK JON, who serves as the SVP, Sales of the company, sold 359 shares for $82.99 each. As a result, the insider received 29,793 and left with 32,737 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LSCC now has a Market Capitalization of 10.82B and an Enterprise Value of 10.83B. As of this moment, Lattice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 44.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSCC has reached a high of $96.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.55.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LSCC has traded an average of 2.20M shares per day and 3.83M over the past ten days. A total of 137.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.68M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.74% stake in the company. Shares short for LSCC as of May 14, 2023 were 9.08M with a Short Ratio of 9.08M, compared to 5.66M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.60% and a Short% of Float of 8.71%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.15 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.07. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.7 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $188.04M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $188.6M to a low estimate of $187M. As of the current estimate, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $161.37M, an estimated increase of 16.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $192.18M, an increase of 15.60% less than the figure of $16.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $198.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $183M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $775.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $743.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $761.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $660.36M, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $861.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $912M and the low estimate is $832.66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.