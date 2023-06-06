Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Salesforce Inc. (CRM)

In the latest session, Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) closed at $209.86 down -1.49% from its previous closing price of $213.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7799373 shares were traded. CRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $212.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $207.05.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Salesforce Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Harris Parker sold 3,824 shares for $225.00 per share. The transaction valued at 860,400 led to the insider holds 275,448 shares of the business.

Harris Parker sold 800 shares of CRM for $180,000 on May 31. The Co-Founder and CTO now owns 100,309 shares after completing the transaction at $225.00 per share. On May 31, another insider, Hyder Brent, who serves as the President/Chief People Officer of the company, sold 379 shares for $225.00 each. As a result, the insider received 85,275 and left with 8,848 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRM now has a Market Capitalization of 204.40B and an Enterprise Value of 203.50B. As of this moment, Salesforce’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 552.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 22.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRM has reached a high of $225.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $126.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 200.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 167.13.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRM has traded an average of 6.68M shares per day and 9.45M over the past ten days. A total of 980.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 946.54M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CRM as of May 14, 2023 were 9.08M with a Short Ratio of 9.08M, compared to 9.14M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 0.96%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 39 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.05 and a low estimate of $1.34, while EPS last year was $1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.83, with high estimates of $1.95 and low estimates of $1.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.6 and $6.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.4. EPS for the following year is $8.99, with 47 analysts recommending between $10.36 and $7.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 37 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.52B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.58B to a low estimate of $8.5B. As of the current estimate, Salesforce Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.72B, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 47 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.35B, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 47 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.98B and the low estimate is $37.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.