Analysts provide stock recommendations for SciPlay Corporation (SCPL)

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) closed the day trading at $19.12 down -1.29% from the previous closing price of $19.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 652561 shares were traded. SCPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.04.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SCPL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on May 19, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $20 from $21 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Cohen Gerald D. sold 1,044 shares for $16.08 per share. The transaction valued at 16,788 led to the insider holds 25,593 shares of the business.

OQuinn Daniel sold 5,900 shares of SCPL for $98,825 on Mar 14. The Interim CFO and Secretary now owns 2,402 shares after completing the transaction at $16.75 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCPL now has a Market Capitalization of 411.47M and an Enterprise Value of 56.37M. As of this moment, SciPlay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCPL has reached a high of $19.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.30.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SCPL traded about 518.48K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SCPL traded about 534.9k shares per day. A total of 22.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.03M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SCPL as of May 14, 2023 were 831.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.83M, compared to 619.38k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.18 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $178.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $182.9M to a low estimate of $172.2M. As of the current estimate, SciPlay Corporation’s year-ago sales were $160.1M, an estimated increase of 11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $177.81M, an increase of 6.30% less than the figure of $11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $182.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $159M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $735.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $679.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $725.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $671M, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $755.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $770.26M and the low estimate is $706.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.