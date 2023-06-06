Analyzing Amdocs Limited (DOX)’s quick and current ratios

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) closed the day trading at $93.84 down -1.65% from the previous closing price of $95.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 571244 shares were traded. DOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.80.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DOX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on May 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $115 from $100 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOX now has a Market Capitalization of 11.28B and an Enterprise Value of 11.23B. As of this moment, Amdocs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOX has reached a high of $97.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.94.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DOX traded about 657.85K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DOX traded about 616.53k shares per day. A total of 120.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.20M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DOX as of May 14, 2023 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 1.57M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 1.41%.

Dividends & Splits

DOX’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.74, up from 1.62 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.78.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.49 and a low estimate of $1.47, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.5, with high estimates of $1.54 and low estimates of $1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.95 and $5.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.9. EPS for the following year is $6.56, with 5 analysts recommending between $6.67 and $6.51.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.24B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.24B to a low estimate of $1.23B. As of the current estimate, Amdocs Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.25B, an increase of 7.30% over than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.24B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.58B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.29B and the low estimate is $5.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.