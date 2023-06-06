Analyzing Herbalife Ltd. (HLF)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Herbalife Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $11.82, down -4.68% from its previous closing price of $12.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1027843 shares were traded. HLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.77.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HLF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on February 03, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Gratziani Stephan Paulo bought 23,500 shares for $14.06 per share. The transaction valued at 330,300 led to the insider holds 34,529 shares of the business.

Mulligan Donal L bought 15,000 shares of HLF for $289,800 on Feb 22. The Director now owns 30,000 shares after completing the transaction at $19.32 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, L’Helias Sophie, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,500 shares for $19.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 165,620 and bolstered with 17,060 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLF now has a Market Capitalization of 1.17B and an Enterprise Value of 3.57B. As of this moment, Herbalife’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLF has reached a high of $30.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HLF traded 1.32M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 98.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.62M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.92% stake in the company. Shares short for HLF as of May 14, 2023 were 11.72M with a Short Ratio of 11.72M, compared to 12.67M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.84% and a Short% of Float of 13.75%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for HLF, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 17, 2014 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2014. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 14, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.67. EPS for the following year is $3.7, with 3 analysts recommending between $4 and $3.53.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $1.26B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.27B to a low estimate of $1.26B. As of the current estimate, Herbalife Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.39B, an estimated decrease of -9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.21B, a decrease of -6.70% over than the figure of -$9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.19B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.2B, down -5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.18B and the low estimate is $4.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.