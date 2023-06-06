Analyzing HP Inc. (HPQ)’s quick and current ratios

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) closed the day trading at $29.29 down -4.12% from the previous closing price of $30.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9673176 shares were traded. HPQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HPQ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on May 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $31 from $28 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when MYERS MARIE sold 4,165 shares for $29.31 per share. The transaction valued at 122,076 led to the insider holds 34,776 shares of the business.

MYERS MARIE sold 4,165 shares of HPQ for $124,367 on May 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 38,941 shares after completing the transaction at $29.86 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, LORES ENRIQUE, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 38,000 shares for $29.51 each. As a result, the insider received 1,121,380 and left with 766,268 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HPQ now has a Market Capitalization of 28.88B and an Enterprise Value of 38.89B. As of this moment, HP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.88.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HPQ is 1.02, which has changed by -22.38% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 2.92% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HPQ has reached a high of $40.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.66.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HPQ traded about 6.98M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HPQ traded about 10.53M shares per day. A total of 991.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 969.36M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HPQ as of May 14, 2023 were 21.59M with a Short Ratio of 21.59M, compared to 22.84M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 2.50%.

Dividends & Splits

HPQ’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.05, up from 1.02 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.02. The current Payout Ratio is 38.60% for HPQ, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 01, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2202:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $1.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.44 and $3.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.37. EPS for the following year is $3.55, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.81 and $3.04.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $13.38B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.6B to a low estimate of $13.16B. As of the current estimate, HP Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.66B, an estimated decrease of -8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.38B, a decrease of -2.80% over than the figure of -$8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.86B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.98B, down -13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.71B and the low estimate is $53.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.