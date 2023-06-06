Analyzing NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT)’s quick and current ratios

NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT) closed the day trading at $30.28 down -3.29% from the previous closing price of $31.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528551 shares were traded. NTCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NTCT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when DOWNING JOHN sold 2,000 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 105,086 shares of the business.

HADZIMA JOSEPH G JR sold 1,000 shares of NTCT for $30,000 on May 17. The Director now owns 131,298 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On May 12, another insider, DOWNING JOHN, who serves as the EVP, World-Wide Sales of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $29.15 each. As a result, the insider received 87,450 and left with 107,086 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTCT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.16B and an Enterprise Value of 1.90B. As of this moment, NetScout’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 20.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTCT has reached a high of $38.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.53.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NTCT traded about 416.53K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NTCT traded about 402.74k shares per day. A total of 71.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.33M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.11% stake in the company. Shares short for NTCT as of May 14, 2023 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.36M, compared to 1.53M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 2.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.28 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.23. EPS for the following year is $2.31, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.33 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $207.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $209.6M to a low estimate of $205M. As of the current estimate, NetScout Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $208.81M, an estimated decrease of -0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $222.05M, a decrease of -0.40% over than the figure of -$0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $226.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $216M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $921.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $916M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $918.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $914.53M, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $934.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $955M and the low estimate is $901M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.