Analyzing Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Paramount Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.40, down -2.44% from its previous closing price of $4.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 851844 shares were traded. PGRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3950.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PGRE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Behler Albert P. bought 50,000 shares for $4.10 per share. The transaction valued at 205,050 led to the insider holds 571,812 shares of the business.

Johnson Gage R. bought 4,500 shares of PGRE for $17,852 on Mar 23. The SVP, GC and Secretary now owns 4,500 shares after completing the transaction at $3.97 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Behler Albert P., who serves as the Chairman, CEO and President of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $4.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 130,770 and bolstered with 521,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGRE now has a Market Capitalization of 955.73M and an Enterprise Value of 4.35B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGRE has reached a high of $8.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3992, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7285.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PGRE traded 2.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 216.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 185.87M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PGRE as of May 14, 2023 were 12.98M with a Short Ratio of 12.98M, compared to 9.55M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.98% and a Short% of Float of 10.12%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.31, PGRE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.31. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.82.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $182.84M, a decrease of -1.30% less than the figure of -$0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $185.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $180.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $739.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $713.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $726.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $740.38M, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $730.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $759.66M and the low estimate is $709.87M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.