Analyzing Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Spruce Biosciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.34, up 0.21% from its previous closing price of $2.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 504176 shares were traded. SPRB stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPRB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on December 17, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Novo Holdings A/S bought 2,208,000 shares for $3.17 per share. The transaction valued at 6,999,360 led to the insider holds 6,722,336 shares of the business.

O’Donnell Niall bought 630,400 shares of SPRB for $1,998,368 on Feb 16. The Director now owns 1,326,305 shares after completing the transaction at $3.17 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPRB now has a Market Capitalization of 92.81M and an Enterprise Value of -19.82M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 46.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -10.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPRB has reached a high of $3.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2099, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8816.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPRB traded 150.41K shares on average per day over the past three months and 335.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.52M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SPRB as of May 14, 2023 were 1.15M with a Short Ratio of 1.15M, compared to 1.41M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.89% and a Short% of Float of 3.68%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.33 and -$1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.63. EPS for the following year is -$1.77, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.28 and -$2.51.