Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Stock Closes down -0.67% on Monday Trading

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) closed the day trading at $133.73 down -0.67% from the previous closing price of $134.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3796073 shares were traded. AMAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $135.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $133.06.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMAT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on May 19, 2023, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $150 from $135 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Nalamasu Omkaram sold 29,444 shares for $124.70 per share. The transaction valued at 3,671,667 led to the insider holds 194,298 shares of the business.

Little Teri A. sold 6,813 shares of AMAT for $800,119 on Feb 28. The SVP, CLO now owns 98,332 shares after completing the transaction at $117.44 per share. On Jan 20, another insider, CHEN XUN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 377 shares for $107.80 each. As a result, the insider received 40,641 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMAT now has a Market Capitalization of 112.30B and an Enterprise Value of 113.32B. As of this moment, Applied’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMAT has reached a high of $138.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 119.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.28.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMAT traded about 6.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMAT traded about 7.4M shares per day. A total of 843.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 834.39M. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMAT as of May 14, 2023 were 11.03M with a Short Ratio of 11.03M, compared to 12.18M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.32%.

Dividends & Splits

AMAT’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.28, up from 1.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.21. The current Payout Ratio is 10.20% for AMAT, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 16, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.77 and a low estimate of $1.69, while EPS last year was $1.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.6, with high estimates of $1.83 and low estimates of $1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.82 and $7.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.39. EPS for the following year is $7.05, with 24 analysts recommending between $8.98 and $5.09.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $6.16B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.23B to a low estimate of $6.13B. As of the current estimate, Applied Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.52B, an estimated decrease of -5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.86B, a decrease of -13.10% less than the figure of -$5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.65B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.79B, down -1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.85B and the low estimate is $21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.