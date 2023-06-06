As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) offers stability

After finishing at $9.43 in the prior trading day, SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) closed at $9.07, down -3.82%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 480839 shares were traded. SPNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.98.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPNT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Loeb Daniel S bought 105 shares for $23.75 per share. The transaction valued at 2,494 led to the insider holds 34,796 shares of the business.

Loeb Daniel S bought 728 shares of SPNT for $17,284 on May 24. The Director now owns 34,691 shares after completing the transaction at $23.74 per share. On May 23, another insider, Loeb Daniel S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 28,463 shares for $23.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 674,015 and bolstered with 33,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPNT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.48B and an Enterprise Value of 1.73B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPNT has reached a high of $9.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.74.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 650.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 517.26k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 160.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.41M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SPNT as of May 14, 2023 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.67M, compared to 2.1M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.02% and a Short% of Float of 4.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $1.6, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.6.