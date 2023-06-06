Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR) Records -19.60% Price decrease in Monday Trading

The closing price of Better Choice Company Inc. (AMEX: BTTR) was $0.25 for the day, down -19.60% from the previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0615 from its previous closing price. On the day, 553582 shares were traded. BTTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2890 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2498.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BTTR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Young Donald bought 11,000 shares for $1.50 per share. The transaction valued at 16,500 led to the insider holds 570,601 shares of the business.

Sauermann Robert bought 1,750 shares of BTTR for $2,975 on Sep 02. The COO now owns 28,800 shares after completing the transaction at $1.70 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, Sauermann Robert, who serves as the COO of the company, bought 1,750 shares for $1.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,185 and bolstered with 27,050 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTTR now has a Market Capitalization of 9.58M and an Enterprise Value of 19.56M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTTR has reached a high of $2.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4011, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7882.

Shares Statistics:

BTTR traded an average of 136.44K shares per day over the past three months and 685.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.20M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BTTR as of May 14, 2023 were 272.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 234.87k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 1.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.5M to a low estimate of $19.5M. As of the current estimate, Better Choice Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.52M, an estimated increase of 18.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.8M, an increase of 16.30% less than the figure of $18.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.8M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $64.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.66M, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $72.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $72.8M and the low estimate is $72.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.