B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) Decline -3.03% in Day Trading, Closes at $13.13

The price of B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) closed at $13.13 in the last session, down -3.03% from day before closing price of $13.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 732736 shares were traded. BGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.03.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BGS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Wacha Bruce C sold 12,500 shares for $14.81 per share. The transaction valued at 185,125 led to the insider holds 46,491 shares of the business.

Wenner David L bought 20,000 shares of BGS for $280,294 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 760,392 shares after completing the transaction at $14.01 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, POE ALFRED, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,875 shares for $20.66 each. As a result, the insider received 286,658 and left with 34,007 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BGS now has a Market Capitalization of 948.13M and an Enterprise Value of 3.26B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BGS has reached a high of $25.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.13.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BGS traded on average about 831.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 689.57k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.23M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BGS as of May 14, 2023 were 10.39M with a Short Ratio of 10.39M, compared to 10.33M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.39% and a Short% of Float of 21.08%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BGS is 0.76, which was 1.33 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.28.

Earnings Estimates

The company has Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $49.05, with high estimates of $91.74 and low estimates of $13.13.

