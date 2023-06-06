Blackstone Inc. (BX)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) closed at $85.52 in the last session, down -3.91% from day before closing price of $89.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6544051 shares were traded. BX stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.43.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on May 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $98.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares for $11.40 per share. The transaction valued at 544,910,304 led to the insider holds 195,491 shares of the business.

Porat Ruth bought 282 shares of BX for $23,317 on May 08. The Director now owns 31,132 shares after completing the transaction at $82.71 per share. On May 08, another insider, Porat Ruth, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 80 shares for $82.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,625 and bolstered with 8,159 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BX now has a Market Capitalization of 63.22B. As of this moment, Blackstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 103.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BX has reached a high of $122.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BX traded on average about 5.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.76M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 746.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 700.29M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BX as of May 14, 2023 were 21.53M with a Short Ratio of 21.53M, compared to 24.02M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.91% and a Short% of Float of 3.06%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BX is 3.90, which was 3.90 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.39.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.79, while EPS last year was $1.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.7 and $4.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.39. EPS for the following year is $6, with 18 analysts recommending between $6.35 and $5.54.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.42B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.49B to a low estimate of $2.36B. As of the current estimate, Blackstone Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.15B, an estimated decrease of -41.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.82B, an increase of 8.60% over than the figure of -$41.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.65B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.59B, down -12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.39B and the low estimate is $13.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.