BRC Inc. (BRCC) Stock Price Peaks at $5.53 During Trading

The closing price of BRC Inc. (NYSE: BRCC) was $5.31 for the day, down -3.28% from the previous closing price of $5.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 531835 shares were traded. BRCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.26.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BRCC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Iverson Gregory James sold 50,000 shares for $8.03 per share. The transaction valued at 401,460 led to the insider holds 1,417,535 shares of the business.

Welling Glenn W. bought 20,000 shares of BRCC for $135,142 on Dec 16. The Director now owns 900,432 shares after completing the transaction at $6.76 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Welling Glenn W., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 14,468 shares for $6.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 94,294 and bolstered with 880,432 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRCC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.12B and an Enterprise Value of 1.18B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRCC has reached a high of $11.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.57.

Shares Statistics:

BRCC traded an average of 508.18K shares per day over the past three months and 430.85k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.95M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BRCC as of May 14, 2023 were 7.63M with a Short Ratio of 7.63M, compared to 7.77M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.01% and a Short% of Float of 20.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $104.1M to a low estimate of $86.67M. As of the current estimate, BRC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $66.36M, an estimated increase of 41.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $112.54M, an increase of 48.00% over than the figure of $41.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $115.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $109M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $435M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $412.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $421.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $301.31M, up 39.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $518.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $565.7M and the low estimate is $463.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.