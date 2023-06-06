Bumble Inc. (BMBL) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $16.55 in the prior trading day, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) closed at $16.16, down -2.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2317438 shares were traded. BMBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BMBL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Bromberg Matthew S sold 12,096 shares for $17.17 per share. The transaction valued at 207,654 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Blackstone Holdings III GP Man sold 11,750,000 shares of BMBL for $260,532,750 on Mar 08. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $22.17 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, BX Buzz ML-1 Holdco L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 11,750,000 shares for $22.17 each. As a result, the insider received 260,532,750 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BMBL now has a Market Capitalization of 2.22B and an Enterprise Value of 2.47B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.64 whereas that against EBITDA is -74.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMBL has reached a high of $39.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.97.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 131.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.74M. Insiders hold about 0.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.37% stake in the company. Shares short for BMBL as of May 14, 2023 were 6.71M with a Short Ratio of 6.71M, compared to 6.6M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.88% and a Short% of Float of 10.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.82 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $256.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $258.6M to a low estimate of $255.5M. As of the current estimate, Bumble Inc.’s year-ago sales were $220.45M, an estimated increase of 16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $275.7M, an increase of 16.10% less than the figure of $16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $279.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $271M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $903.5M, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.3B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.